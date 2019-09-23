Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Government Spokesperson Monica Mutsvanga has assured the nation that the government is availing protection to Acting ZDHA President Peter Magombeyi from 15 people who wanted to abduct him from the hospital.In a statement issued on Wednesday evening , Mutsvangwa said Magombeyi is not held against his will and the police will not delay him from leaving the country more than sensible hours.Read the full statement below: