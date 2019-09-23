Latest News Editor's Choice


PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
In a chilling prophecy given at Kingdom Baptist Ministries Prominent Bulawayo Pastor Ian Ndlovu gave a veiled message which seems to be directed to Zimbabwe.

In the message he warned that God was God to use a man who remained in the fortresses through a sad event to bring about dialogue in the country.

Ndlovu who has been speaking messages about a lion who must come and take over Zimbabwe made people to comment of his video that he was speaking about ZDF Commander Philip Valerio Sibanda whose totem is a lion and he is in the fortresses (Ndlovu's euphemism for the army).

In Southern Africa, this nation whose leader is a sheriff that came to the throne with the help of those that came from fortresses God says the mandate of this leader is to unite his people regardless of background or affiliation.

I see in the near future God using a sad event to create a platform for dialogue peace and consensus. God had purposed that the Sherriff lays a foundation for the one who remained in the fortresses to continue building.

But as forces against dialogue and consensus seem to be carrying the day I see the one who remained in the fortresses when others left them coming out during a time of intense travail.



Source - Byo24News

