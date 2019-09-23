Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has engaged on a diplomatic offensive in his bid to bring to the fore challenges afflicting Zimbabwe towards a sustainable solution to bring the Southern African nation to its former glory.

Chamisa has been holding meetings with former heads of State as he tries to push for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa who narrowly beat the MDC Alliance leader in the disputed 2018 national elections.

Posting on his Twitter account, Chamisa revealed that he held meetings with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Sierra Leone leader Ernest Bai Koroma.

"Just had an enriching discussion with his Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma, the former President of Sierra Leone. Africa has rich wells of talent and special calabashes of wisdom. So grateful to be learning from the great African Statesmen," said Chamisa on Wednesday.
On Monday after his meeting with Obasanjo, Chamisa said they discussed Africa's economic prospects.

"With Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Can Africa be the next Asia? This is the context of my chat with a great African statesman," he said.

Chamisa has refused to accept Mnangagwa's victory in the 2018 polls alleging that the elections were manipulated in favour of the Zanu-PF leader.

Source - Byo24News

