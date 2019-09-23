Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Energy and Power Development deputy minister Magna Mudyiwa on Wednesday refused to answer a question posed to her by an MP in Ndebele saying she could not recognise and understand the language she was using.In a question and answer session in Parliament, an MP S, speaking in Ndebele, asked Mudyiwa how government expected the people to pays Zesa debts when they suffer power cuts.The MP Said the people have resorted to buying firewood and other alternative sources of energy with the money that could be directed to paying Zesa."Mr Speaker Sir, I am sorry I don't understand the language that was used. Can the question be translated into a language that I understand so I can't respond to the question," said Mudyiwa sparking protests from other Parliamentarians.Speaker Jacob Mudenda asked the MP to repeat her question in English but the legislator refused."Mr Speaker if the Minister says she doesn't know Ndebele, then I also don't understand English and Shona but still I want an answer to relay to my constituents," said the MP.After the question was translated to her, Mudyiwa , without referring to term Ndebele, said she had been made to understand the MPs "language" before responding to her question.