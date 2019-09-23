Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Energy and Power Development deputy minister Magna Mudyiwa on Wednesday refused to answer a question posed to her by an MP in Ndebele saying she could not recognise and understand the language she was using.

In a question and answer session in Parliament, an MP S, speaking in Ndebele, asked Mudyiwa how government expected the people to pays Zesa debts when they suffer power cuts.

The MP Said the people have resorted to buying firewood and other alternative sources of energy with the money that could be directed to paying Zesa.

"Mr Speaker Sir, I am sorry I don't understand the language that was used. Can the question be translated into a language that I understand so I can't respond to the question," said Mudyiwa sparking protests from other Parliamentarians.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda asked the MP to repeat her question in English but the legislator refused.

"Mr Speaker if the Minister says she doesn't know Ndebele, then I also don't understand English and Shona but still I want an answer to relay to my constituents," said the MP.

After the question was translated to her, Mudyiwa , without referring to term Ndebele, said she had been made to understand the MPs "language" before responding to her question.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

55 secs ago | 0 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

21 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

35 mins ago | 30 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

48 mins ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

49 mins ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

51 mins ago | 99 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

52 mins ago | 65 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

54 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

54 mins ago | 91 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

55 mins ago | 241 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

57 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

60 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 33 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 39 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 16 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 50 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

1 hr ago | 173 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2323 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

5 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 993 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2216 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7687 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5671 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1697 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6284 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

13 hrs ago | 5962 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days