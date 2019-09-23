Latest News Editor's Choice


'Magombeyi not tortured'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Image credit: VOA/Columbus Mavhunga
Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed social media claims that Dr Peter Magombeyi who was found in Nyabira last week after an alleged abduction had been tortured and was wheelchair-bound.

Results of tests conducted on Dr Magombeyi by Government and his own private doctors are yet to be publicised.

In a statement released earlier today, ZRP said: "The ZRP is aware of social media reports referring to the results of the medical examination carried out on Dr Magombeyi, some of them stating that he is wheelchair bound and others stating that he is unable to walk as a result of severe torture to sensitive parts of his anatomy.

"The ZRP would like to ensure the public that whilst the results of his examination cannot be published on the grounds of the observance of the doctor/patient confidentiality and the fact that investigations are still in progress, these reports are mischievous, false and baseless. Consequently they should be disregarded.

"The ZRP is still carrying out investigations into this matter and members of the public with information that they consider relevant to this investigation are invited to approach the police with their evidence.

"In the meantime Dr Magombeyi has unfettered access to his family, friends, and a plethora of lawyers and he enjoys the full protection of the Zimbabwe Republic Police."

Dr Magombeyi was recently reported as abducted and resurfaced last Thursday before being attended to by a team of medical doctors from government and his private doctors at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, there was a legal tussle as the family of Dr Magombeyi sought to have him flown to South Africa ostensibly for further medical assistance while police are still investigating his alleged abduction.

Source - the herald

