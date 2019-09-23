Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe School of Mines chief executive officer Dzingirai Tusai has been fired.

The ZSM board, which sent Tusai on forced leave in May last year to pave way for investigations into corruption allegations levelled against him by students and lecturers, revealed that they had parted ways with the beleaguered CEO.

On April 16 last year, students and lecturers at the institution protested against Tusai, complaining over high tuition fees and alleged corruption.

Following disturbances at the school, the then ZSM board led by Munesu Munodawafa resolved to conduct investigations.

In order to facilitate the investigations, the board granted Tusai three months leave with effect from May 4, 2018 and appointed an ad-hoc special committee to conduct the probe.

New ZSM board chairman Onesimo Moyo told Southern Eye this week that the institution "mutually separated" with Tusai.

"No, he hasn't been reinstated. We will be appointing a new substantive head very soon. I think discussions were held and parties mutually terminated the contract. So it was a mutually agreed separation," Moyo said.

Moyo, however, refused to divulge the findings of the investigation.

He also could not reveal when the ZSM boss was fired only to say it was this year.

Tusai said he left the institution due to "retirement".

"I left the Zimbabwe School of Mines long back, at the beginning of the year. I just felt I needed to retire," he said, adding he was now relaxing at home, looking after his livestock.

Students wanted to have a proper library, efficient Wi-Fi services, lecture rooms that accommodate the big numbers currently enrolled at college, have a payment plan for fees, have transparency in the breakdown of their fees, extended due dates for registration fee, among others.

They also demanded reduced fees during attachment, improved administration services, proper e-learning platforms, enough lecturers and competent external lecturers.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

14 mins ago | 18 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

16 mins ago | 5 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

34 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

48 mins ago | 41 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

49 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

50 mins ago | 21 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 99 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 38 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 28 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 52 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2343 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

6 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4137 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2223 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7746 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5681 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1699 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6312 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

14 hrs ago | 5976 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days