Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) announced Wednesday that it had frozen the accounts of five companies as it battles to suppress illegal foreign currency trading on the parallel market.

The RBZ last Friday froze the accounts of four companies accused of fuelling parallel market trading and devastating the local currency which traded as low as 1:27 to the United States dollar.

The exchange rate on the parallel market stabilised at around 1:14 to the United States dollar over the weekend into Monday, almost converging with the interbank rate. But the Zimbabwe dollar quickened its decline again on Wednesday with the rate climbing to 1:19.

In a notice to banks, the RBZ said it was ordering a freeze on the accounts of Bill Height Investments, Landela Investments, Rimosa Trading, Fossil Agro and Traverze Travel.

Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena identified three of the companies – Landela Investments, Rimosa Trading and Fossil Agro – as being owned by petroleum tycoon, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Tagwirei, a benefactor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF party whose Sakunda Holdings is the funder of the government's controversial Command Agriculture programme, was on last week's freeze list with Sakunda.

Traverze used to handle the government's foreign travel bookings before the tender was awarded to East Town Holdings owned by Mary Chiwenga last year. Traverze is owned by Zodwa Mkandla.

President Mnangagwa had hailed the impact of last week's accounts freeze, telling an audience in New York on September 21: "We have people who found ways to fight that (stability of the currency) and undermine it, but yesterday (Friday), we also became smarter than them and so we took some action.

"We have now arrested the galloping rate which was galloping from about eight, within few days it had gone up to 10, and 20. By the time we left, it had gone down and I think today it is about 14."

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has denied that it had lifted the freeze on the accounts of Access Finance, Croco Motors, Spartan Security and Sakunda Holdings which were affected by the directive issued last week to facilitate a money laundering investigation.

Mirirai Chiremba, the RBZ's Financial Intelligence Unit head, said in a statement Wednesday that the accounts remained frozen until the probe was done.

"We have become aware of false media reports suggesting that a directive has since been issued unfreezing some or all of the said accounts. We advise that the said accounts of the named entities in the directive remain frozen, pending finalisation of our analysis," Chiremba said.

Spartan Security is owned by Tarisai Mnangagwa, a nephew of the president.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

13 mins ago | 18 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

16 mins ago | 5 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

17 mins ago | 19 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

33 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

47 mins ago | 41 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 98 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 38 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 28 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

1 hr ago | 182 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2343 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

6 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5153 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4135 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2222 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7744 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5680 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1699 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6307 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 961 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

14 hrs ago | 5975 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days