Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF loyalist and Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and arrest the prices madness prevailing in the country.

He said the sharp increase in prices of basic goods and services has plunged citizens who are earning wages that are way below the poverty datum line (PDL) into deeper poverty.

The PDL is currently pegged at $1 717 for a family of five.

"They must be accountable to the residents and to their communities. Even at higher national level there, we are having challenges, we are calling the national leadership to look at the challenges that are faced by our people in the whole country," Dube said.

"This issue of prices that are going up every day must stop. We appeal to His Excellency the President to put his foot down and make sure something is done, because if things continue like this, I do not see Zimbabwe going in the right direction. We appeal to all leaders to take us seriously as citizens and deliver on their mandate."

Dube also slammed city fathers for failing ratepayers.

"I am noting with great concern that our leaders do not take their duties of serving the people seriously, look at the councillors in Bulawayo City Council …

They are embroiled in bitter personal fights and in the process they forget that they are in those positions to serve the people who voted for them. They are now using those positions to fight their personal vendettas," Dube said.

He challenged those in positions of power to address people's concerns.

"People who are in leadership positions must perform and work closely with the residents they are serving."

Meanwhile, church organisations in Bulawayo have organised a city-wide evangelistic mission to seek divine intervention for the crumbling economy and political tensions which are widely blamed for degrading the lives of citizens.

The church organisations involved are the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), who are partnering with Africa Evangelistic Enterprise in the mission.

In a statement, the mission co-ordinator Cleopas Ncube said the church organisations will be hosting a city-wide evangelistic mission from September 22 to 29.

"As the body of Christ, we need to change the stories of our people in Bulawayo to those of restoration of human hope, faith, love, dignity and unity. In an effort to do exactly that, churches in Bulawayo will, during the mission week, be presenting the redemptive gospel of Christ in every conceivable place; factories, prisons, schools, hospitals, street corners, the homeless, nightclubs, beerhalls, drug dealers, neighbourhoods and market places," Ncube said.

"Over 1 000 gospel messages will be shared by over 200 evangelists during the day. Three mass crusade gatherings will be held concurrently in three high-density townships for six days in the evenings."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

19 mins ago | 22 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

22 mins ago | 5 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

39 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

53 mins ago | 48 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

54 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

55 mins ago | 23 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 116 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 43 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 54 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 19 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2355 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

6 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4179 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2225 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7763 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5689 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1699 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6319 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

14 hrs ago | 5978 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1262 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days