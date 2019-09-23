Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

African Chrome fields shuts down, lays off 500

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE of the country's largest ferrochrome producers, African Chrome fields (ACF), has shut down its mining operations in Kwekwe, laying off over 500 workers.

The company is owned by South African businessman Zunaid Moti, with the Zimbabwe National Army believed to be dormant partners in the company.

Moti told Southern Eye that he was under pressure to pull out of Zimbabwe because of the country's negative image and the collapsing economy which was affecting operations at ACF. The business mogul had sunk over US$250 million in the project.

The drastic drop of chrome price in China has also impacted the company, established five years ago amid pomp and fanfare, with then Vice-President President Emmerson Mnangagwa and army general Constantino Chiwenga officiating at the event.

"Some people would not want to do business with us because we are in Zimbabwe. But the economic meltdown in the southern African country has also caused a negative impact as well," Moti said.

ACF became a force to reckon with in the chrome mining sector, competing with Zimasco, after it invested over $200 million in the construction of an aluminothermic plant and six other plants that were set to generate 10 000 tonnes of ultra-low carbon ferrochrome monthly within 11 months.

Its establishment in 2014 came as a reprieve to the Kwekwe community, after a Chinese investor had failed to run the country's largest chrome smelting company, Zimasco, laying off thousands of workers.

ACF, situated along the Kwekwe-Mvuma Highway, has the largest smelting ferrochrome plants after Zimasco.

Workers' representative Chaipa Magura said company management in a meeting held on September 6 agreed to stop further retrenchments and pay outstanding salaries. However, only security details will be at the premises.

"After consultation between all present, the parties agreed that management pays outstanding salaries and workers shall be called to work when need arises with a seven-day notice. As for now, security details are to remain at the sites," he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Mines and Development minister Winston Chitando were fruitless as he continuously said he was busy.

A senior official in the Mines ministry said the drop of chrome price in China — the country's sole market — had affected many chrome companies' operations in Zimbabwe.

"It's not only ACF that has been affected, but we have big companies such as Nelson in Gweru that have been hammered by the drop in chrome price. We currently have China as our major market and they recently announced the drop in price with over 40%," said the official who could not be named for security reasons.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

15 mins ago | 19 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

18 mins ago | 5 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

35 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

49 mins ago | 42 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

50 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

51 mins ago | 22 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 102 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 39 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 28 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 54 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2345 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

6 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4150 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2224 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7752 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5681 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1699 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6312 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

14 hrs ago | 5977 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days