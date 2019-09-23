Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is sweating over the fiscalisation of companies after it emerged that some entities have not connected the recording of their taxable transactions on the fiscal devices, thereby prejudicing the taxman.

Fiscalisation refers to the use of fiscal devices to record taxable transactions on the read-only fiscal memory at the time of sale for value added tax (VAT) purposes.

"The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has noted that some registered operators have not fiscalised the recording of their taxable transactions. It is a legal requirement that registered operators must fiscalise their operations. Registered operators who fiscalise the recording of their taxable transactions must also ensure that the fiscal devices are interfaced with Zimra servers for the purposes of transmitting information to Zimra," Zimra said in a communique.

According to Zimra, with effect from October 1, 2011 in terms of Statutory Instrument (S1) 104 of 2010 as amended by SI 99 which was gazetted on August 1 2011, all eligible registered operators were required to commence recording of transactions using fiscalised devices.

Government introduced fiscalisation in 2010. All companies with an annual turnover of $240 000 are required by law to install the devices in line with value-added tax fiscalised recording of Taxable Transactions Amendment Regulations of 2010.

The use of fiscal devices has faced negative responses from both big companies as well as small to medium enterprises as they complained over the high cost of buying the fiscal devices.

Fiscalised devices are electronic gadgets which contain a fiscal memory. These are fiscalised electronic registers; also referred to as electronic tax registers (ETRs), fiscalised printers and electronic signature devices (ESDs).

Fiscalised electronic tax registers record sales at the point of sale, as such it guards against tax evasion.

Registered operators on the fiscalisation system enjoy benefits such as good record keeping, reduced error chances when compiling Vat returns and minimised chances of fraudulent practices by cashiers.

"The registered operator should ensure that all points of sale are fiscalised in all its branches. It is the duty of the registered operator to ensure that the fiscal machines are functional all the time. Once the registered operator is fiscalised, the law does not allow them to use any other systems without the approval of Zimra.

"All registered operators are required by law to interface all of their fiscal devices to the Zimra server. The registered operator should contact their supplier of fiscal devices for interface assistance. Once a device has been interfaced, it should be able to transmit data to the Zimra server. The registered operator is obliged to run reports daily," Zimra said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

19 mins ago | 24 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

22 mins ago | 6 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

23 mins ago | 24 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

39 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

54 mins ago | 50 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

55 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

56 mins ago | 23 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 118 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

1 hr ago | 44 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

1 hr ago | 28 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 55 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

1 hr ago | 19 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2357 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

6 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5190 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 4181 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2225 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7765 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5691 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1699 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6322 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

14 hrs ago | 5978 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1262 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days