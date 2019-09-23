Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CHIPINGE man was yesterday sentenced to 24 months in prison for assaulting his wife after she refused to add more firewood into the fire for him to dress his bush hare.Gilbert Simango (24), of Gebugebu homestead in village D in Chipinge under Chief Musikavanhu, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to domestic violence when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Six months of his sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining months were commuted to 210 hours of community service.In mitigation, he said he thought he was solving their domestic issue by assaulting her."I am sorry I made a mistake. I thought was solving our domestic issue," he said.Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on September 14 at around midday, Simango got home and found his wife, Memory Zikai, preparing a meal on the fire.He asked her to add more firewood so that he dresses his bush hare.However, she refused and told him to add the firewood on his own.A misunderstanding arose, leading to Simango slapping her on the face.He then armed himself with a stick which he used to assault her.Zikai sustained injuries and made a police report, leading to Simango's arrest.