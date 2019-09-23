Latest News Editor's Choice


Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Government has delayed the departure of Dr Peter Magombeyi to South Africa as a way of guaranteeing his safety while police also obtain vital information required for investigations, a senior official has said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists today that Dr Magombeyi was free to travel to a place of his choice once Government was certain of his safety.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there was an attempt by 15 unknown men to abduct Dr Magombeyi from his hospital bed on Tuesday and Police had to intervene.

"Government would like to assure the nation that Dr Magombeyi is not being held against his will. Once the police are satisfied that his personal security is guaranteed Government will ensure Dr Magombeyi is free to travel to a place of his choice without hindrance," she said.

More to follow...

the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days