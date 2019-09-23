Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

by Farai Mutsaka I Associated Press
48 secs ago | Views
Free to go … Dr Magombeyi before his abduction on September 14 (VOA/Columbus Mavhunga)
A doctor desperate to leave the country for medical treatment after his recent abduction is now free to go after a High Court judge dismissed an effort by police to stop him, a lawyer said Wednesday.

Alec Muchadehama confirmed Justice George Chiweshe's decision after police had argued that the head of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, Dr. Peter Magombeyi, was "unfit to travel."

Police on Tuesday had swarmed the Avenues Clinic in Harare where Magombeyi was recuperating and blocked him from leaving for neighbouring South Africa, even though a judge had ruled he could travel.

Magombeyi's alleged abduction after leading a pay strike led to days of protests by health workers and expressions of concern by diplomats and rights groups, who say more than 50 government critics and activists in Zimbabwe have been abducted this year alone.

Lawyers have said preliminary medical assessments of the doctor show possible physical harm and psychological trauma during his disappearance. Magombeyi's lawyers have worried that his condition would deteriorate as the drama played out.

It was not clear whether the doctor would immediately be released from custody, although Justice Chiweshe gave police just an hour to release him. "He is still in hospital under police guard," Muchadehama said, adding that lawyers were working on serving the judge's order Wednesday night.

Police had dismissed accusations they were preventing the doctor from traveling, saying they were providing him with protection "for his own personal safety." In their court application filed Tuesday night, they said Magombeyi should remain at the hospital until they could sort out his security while in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, a non-governmental group helping the doctor, described the police statements as "shocking."

Zimbabwe's information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, later asserted that police had intervened in defiance of Tuesday's court order after "15 unidentified individuals" tried to remove the doctor from his hospital bed.

"The police are keen to apprehend the alleged abductors," she said.

Lawyers dismissed her account, insisting that the only people who had tried to leave with the doctor were his lawyers, colleagues and family, including his father Kingstone. They also wondered why police had not arrested any one of the 15 alleged abductors.

Mutsvangwa also repeated government doubts that the doctor had been abducted in the first place.

The government has bristled at the accusations of abductions of critics and activists, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials over the weekend warning against so-called "false" abductions they assert are meant to make the government look bad. Mnangagwa is attending the United Nations annual gathering of world leaders this week.

Zimbabwe's health sector, like its economy, is in crisis. Many services are unavailable due to collapsed infrastructure, lack of medicines or unavailability of doctors who say they can no longer afford transport to go to work.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Associated Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

15 mins ago | 8 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

17 mins ago | 0 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

28 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

29 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

31 mins ago | 52 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

32 mins ago | 38 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

34 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

35 mins ago | 130 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

40 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

41 mins ago | 115 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

41 mins ago | 18 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

44 mins ago | 11 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

46 mins ago | 20 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

47 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

48 mins ago | 11 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

58 mins ago | 133 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

59 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

1 hr ago | 103 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

3 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

4 hrs ago | 2263 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

5 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 4995 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

7 hrs ago | 2208 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

9 hrs ago | 7617 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

11 hrs ago | 5658 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

12 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

12 hrs ago | 1697 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

12 hrs ago | 6247 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

13 hrs ago | 5934 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

13 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Doctors' strike continues

13 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

13 hrs ago | 7361 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

13 hrs ago | 3801 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days