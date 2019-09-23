Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Harvard Media has issued a statement:

Harvard Media has reportedly issued a statement denying that the Harvard Medical School has appointed First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa as Goodwill AmbassadorThe unverified statement come at a time when fomer American Ambassadors wrote to the University urging them to reverse their decision."Harvard-affiliated researchers working at one of our hospitals recently had an informal conversation with the First Lady of Zimbabwe about cancer screening in Africa. The first lady has not been named an ambassador at Harvard University." The statement says.Explaining the statement journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "a division ran by their researchers had put out the original note, but the main University Media Department issued the second note saying it was not the case. Of course there is a lot at play, the revulsion would have played a part in the second decision."Vanguard Africa Founder Jefrey Smith said, "They are backtracking, very clearly. The reference to First Lady Mnangagwa as an 'honorary ambassador' on their website, plus the corresponding tweet, have been deleted in the last few hours. Now we await the public statement, admitting this grave mistake."