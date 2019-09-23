Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Harvard Media has reportedly issued a statement denying that the Harvard Medical School has appointed First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa as Goodwill Ambassador

The unverified statement come at a time when fomer American Ambassadors wrote to the University urging them to reverse their decision.

"Harvard-affiliated researchers working at one of our hospitals recently had an informal conversation with the First Lady of Zimbabwe about cancer screening in Africa. The first lady has not been named an ambassador at Harvard University." The statement says.

Explaining the statement journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "a division ran by their researchers had put out the original note, but the main University Media Department issued the second note saying it was not the case. Of course there is a lot at play, the revulsion would have played a part in the second decision."

Vanguard Africa Founder Jefrey Smith said, "They are backtracking, very clearly. The reference to First Lady Mnangagwa as an 'honorary ambassador' on their website, plus the corresponding tweet, have been deleted in the last few hours. Now we await the public statement, admitting this grave mistake."



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zulu king 'says castration would end rape problem' in SA

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

1 hr ago | 145 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Interruption of water supplies

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Gold panners invade mine

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Musona is back

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

3 hrs ago | 1861 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days