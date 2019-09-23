Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A suspected member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation mistakenly discharged a firearm which was in his pocket and deadly harming himself at a food outlet.

A video of the man lying in a pool of blood has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days