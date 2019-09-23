WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

So this guy some are calling him member of the 3rd force who is likely to be a Member of CIO had his gun triggered while in his pocket? Then he will need same doctors that they're abducting, torturing & tormenting for asking for better salaries to treat him? The irony! pic.twitter.com/aP0c2HGhOd — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) September 25, 2019

A suspected member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation mistakenly discharged a firearm which was in his pocket and deadly harming himself at a food outlet.A video of the man lying in a pool of blood has gone viral on social media.Watch the video below: