Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

News / National

Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to snatch Dr Peter Magombeyi, who is in the news following his recent alleged abduction ordeal, Government has said. The incident occurred at a private hospital in Harare.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed this yesterday while giving an update on the controversial junior doctor and trade unionist.She said 15 unidentified individuals sought to abduct Dr Magombeyi from his hospital bed, but police intervened to guarantee his safety, which is crucial in ongoing investigations of Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction on September 15.And police had to ask the High Court to delay the departure of Dr Magombeyi to South Africa on grounds of seeking medical care, so that investigations into his alleged abduction would not be compromised. However, last night, Judge President George Chiweshe dismissed with costs the police's urgent application to reverse the High Court order allowing Dr Magombeyi travel to South Africa for alleged treatment.The Judge President also granted an application by Dr Magombeyi's father, Mr Kingston Manetswa, seeking the release of his son who is reportedly under police guard at the Avenues Clinic. Mr Manetswa had sued the officer-in-charge Criminal InvestigationsDepartment Law and Order, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema.In the earlier statement, Minister Mutsvangwa said according to the report, Dr Magombeyi had left for an all-night prayer and had advised his roommate to lock the door since he was not coming back that night. He did not disclose the church nor the place where he was going to."Dr Hove (the roommate) reported Dr Magombeyi as abducted 12 hours after receiving a message from him reporting that he had been forcibly taken by three men."Police put up a highly skilled and experienced team to investigate the case with a view to establish the whereabouts of Dr Magombeyi as well as safeguard his well-being. Public appeals for information were made on different platforms both social media and traditional media and on the 19th of September police received a report that Dr Magombeyi had been located," Minister Mutsvangwa said.She said Dr Magombeyi was found by police in Nyabira while jovially speaking on the phone where he was lucid and coherent and gladly accompanied the police. Dr Magombeyi."He was well kempt and groomed indicating very good self-care. It is also important to note that at this point Dr Magombeyi had lucidly given interview in three languages interchangeably. Part of his version was that he was unharmed and had generalised body pain. Through his journey to the police station, he remained on his phone talking to different people," she said.Minister Mutsvangwa said Dr Magombeyi made a statement to the police in the presence of his two lawyers and his father, Kingston Magombeyi."He said he had left home to go for a drink with the boys. He refused to state where he was abducted and circumstances of his release which to this point he has not disclosed to the police," she said. Minister Mutsvangwa said Dr Magombeyi was examined by Government and private doctors but the results have not yet been availed.