Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musona is back

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE light is beginning to shine again for Warriors skipper knowledge Musona who has begun his rehabilitation with the Anderlecht reserve side after recovering from a hernia problem that kept him out of action for the past few months.

The Zimbabwe international recently underwent surgery and it appears he is now fit enough to begin his battles to prove himself with the new technical team led by Vincent Kompany and Simon Davis.

Musona played 64 minutes for the Anderlecht Under-21 side on Monday night and scored a goal in the 3-2 win over KAA Gent. The Zimbabwe international had been placed on the injury list by his club after he underwent a hernia operation.

Anderlecht use their Under-21 side for rehabilitating players working their way back to the senior side from injuries or after having lost their place in the first team. Musona's goal helped Anderlecht Under-21 win 3-2 and climb top of the table with nine out of a possible 12 points.

Antoine Colassin and Nayel Mehssatou scored the other goals. British forward Kemar Roofe (26), who joined them from Leeds recently, was also expected to feature in the match after shaking off a two-month injury.

But, he had to be reserved for last night's Belgian Cup game against Beerschot. Musona, however, is still nowhere near the first team. He had fallen out of favour with the previous coach but Anderlecht decided against offloading him because of his long contract which expires in 2022.

According to the information on the club's website, Anderlecht have 37 players who can be considered for first team, including Musona, who was handed back his number 11 jersey after initially having been left out.

Musona's career at the Belgian giants had been shrouded in uncertainty after he was considered excess baggage at the beginning of the season. But the Warriors forward is determined to prove his critics wrong by reclaiming his place back in the first team.

He can still raise his hands to provide the options after the team struggled early in the season. Despite holding the record as Belgium's most successful club, Anderlecht have experienced their worst start in nearly a century after managing only five points from eight matches.

This has left them reeling fourth-from-the-bottom of the table, with five points from eight games, following their latest defeat to Club Brugge. Anderlecht have also been facing a crisis of proportions, in front of goal, where they have only found the target six times in 720 minutes of Pro-League football this season.

Reports from Belgium suggest the technical team could be forced to look down into the reserve side for reinforcements.

"The staff can also count on another player, Knowledge Musona. Operated from a hernia, the Zimbabwean is back in training for a big fortnight.

"He played with the reserves Monday night and showed some nice things. "In addition to scoring a goal, he showed a strong desire to play that earned him a yellow card.

"He is ready to troubleshoot and offers an alternative to Kompany if he wants to turn his staff," reported Belgian magazine La Dernire Heure and Les Sport.

The forward had been out of action since his last appearance for the Warriors during the disastrous 2019 AFCON finals held in Egypt.

His recovery will also come as sweet music in the ears of Zimbabwe interim coach Joey Antipas ahead of the opening matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Botswana and Zambia in November.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

12 mins ago | 10 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

16 mins ago | 37 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

40 mins ago | 83 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

40 mins ago | 108 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

42 mins ago | 33 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

45 mins ago | 40 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

53 mins ago | 62 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

53 mins ago | 293 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

57 mins ago | 32 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

57 mins ago | 230 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

58 mins ago | 35 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

59 mins ago | 182 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 66 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 184 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 182 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 48 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

1 hr ago | 168 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

1 hr ago | 90 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1596 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

11 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days