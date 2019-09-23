Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) has set up a control room at its headquarters in the city to monitor the movement of all Government vehicles and collecting information on vehicle performance and behaviour of drivers.

The department has up to date installed 100 vehicles and Zupco buses with trackers.

This is in line with Government's cost-containment measures, announced by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in the 2019 National Budget Statement. The policy seeks to ensure the safety of Government workers while operating vehicles, promote efficient and effective use of Government vehicles, prevent abuse and to establish standards and procedures for all employees who drive Government vehicles.

In an interview yesterday, CMED chief executive Engineer Davison Mhaka confirmed the developments.

"We have set up the control room and we are monitoring Government vehicles and Zupco buses that have already been fitted with the tracking devices.

"We are in the process of fitting 100 vehicles and we have targeted to do about 2 000 Government vehicles. We are working in conjunction with TelOne and the Harare Institute of Technology," he said. Eng Mhaka said by the end of this year all the vehicles and buses will have been fitted with the tracking devices.

"We had earmarked to finish the project by October, but we are lagging behind because of the delays in acquiring the tracking devices and other equipment," he said.

In the control room, the officials will have the details of the drivers and vehicles, registration numbers, mileage, the routes being travelled, time and can monitor the speed and the behaviour of the drivers, among others.

In June, CMED approved a tender to install the tracking system which started the following month.

Source - the herald

