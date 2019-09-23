Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Shingi Munyeza has given a damning assessment of the Zimbabwean leader's managerial competencies, likening the country to a train that was racing for crash.

Munyeza is among a group of 26 eminent individuals from business, the clergy and other specilties who were in January this year appointed into Mnangagwa's esteemed Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) to assist in formulating key economic policies.

But the outspoken Harare businessman and preacher has not been caught up in the enjoyment of perks yet to a point of failing to speaking his mind.

At the second National People's Convention convened by civil society groups in Harare Wednesday, Munyeza said Zimbabwe was a train that has been steered in the wrong direction at full speed by its leaders.

He said the train was soon to crash.

"We think we are dealing with a static matter, it is an accelerating situation in the wrong direction which needs to be slowed down, stopped so that we can change where we are going.

"We have not yet changed where we are going," Munyeza said of a national crisis that has seen the country's economic fortunes take a nosedive.

He added, "Somehow, those in the locomotive and those in the wagon have got to come together and start saying ‘let us agree on how to stop this train, we are all going to crash and burn'.

"I am not a sadist or a prophet of doom but I can tell you the truth…we will crash at some point if we do not deal with this.

"We are at war, it is the war of reformer versus conservatives and hawks and let me tell you what is happening, the reformers are losing, the conservatives are losing, that is why the train is picking speed.

"We are getting closer to the next station where we can either change direction or cause a carnage, we need to cease fire, let us all come to the table engage and dialogue.

"There must be capacity and competence. We always assume those in leadership have capacity and competence, I stand to question all that now."

Zimbabwe's economy has worsened since President Mnangagwa elbowed his boss, then President Robert Mugabe out of power November 2017 in a military assisted coup.

Prices of goods and services continue shooting through the roof, propelled by the continued fall of the local RTGS currency against the US dollar.

Said Munyeza, "We have got to change the way we are doing politics in Zimbabwe, it is wrong. Across the board, it is wrong. It is damaging those who are in the wagons there is no winner there.

"We have too much debt, most of it as a result of our consumptive behaviour as well as state capture and corruption."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

16 mins ago | 16 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

20 mins ago | 59 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

44 mins ago | 115 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

45 mins ago | 81 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

48 mins ago | 55 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

57 mins ago | 71 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

58 mins ago | 321 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 197 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 194 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 21 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 53 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Musona is back

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

1 hr ago | 176 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1601 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days