Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Chicken Inn 4-1 Herentals
CHICKEN Inn FC players reacted positively to coach Joey Antipas' tongue-lashing after last week's 0-2 home defeat to Manica Diamonds when they beat Herentals 4-1 in a re-arranged Premiership match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The move by Antipas to detain the players for about three-hours and read the riot act after their loss to Manica Diamonds played the trick as Chicken Inn showed the desire to win from the first whistle.

Knowing that a victory was going to take them to the top of the table as they continue with their championship hunt, the Gamecocks who survived a seventh minute Herentals scare, fired four goals. Young Tinotenda Benza was hesitant to stab the ball home with acres of space in the box before being dispossessed of the ball.

The 2015 champions sit at the top due to a superior goal difference, tied on 41 points after 23 outings with Harare giants Caps United. A spectacular goal by defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, about five metres from the centre line in the Herentals half caught Herentals goalie Simbarashe Gondo who was off his goal line unaware in the 24th minute.

Five minutes before the break Bret Amidu capitalised on a defensive mistake by Carlos Mavhurume whose effort to play a back pass backfired as the former intercepted the ball and hit a shot past an advancing Gondo.

Amidu completed his brace in the 51st minute, finishing off a George Majika goal bound effort on the line. Majika punished Herentals for sloppy defending, ghosting on the blindside to "steal" a loose ball, leading to Chicken Inn's third goal.

The Gamecocks restricted Herentals to the back foot with midfielder Innocent Mucheneka putting the game to bed with a well-struck, long-range shot that left Gondo rooted on spot in the 67th minute. Herentals got their face-saver from Juan Mutudza in the 90th minute, a goal that Antipas felt they could have avoided.

"This was a perfect result as we took our chances well. It wasn't the most fluid performance but at this stage of the season what matters are maximum points. We still have to work on our cohesion of play and concentration, especially at the back because we wanted a clean sheet but conceded due to lack of concentration," said Antipas.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said: "We gifted Chicken Inn all the goals because of the mistakes we made. We are in a very difficult situation and have to work on our defence going forward. I'm happy with how we play in the midfield and strike force."  Teams

Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard, Passmore Bernard (Ben Nyahunzwi, 81st minute), Nyasha Gurende, Liberty Chakaroma, Guide Goddard, Tichaona Chipunza, Bret Amidu, Innocent Mucheneka, Valentine Kadonzvo, Sipho Ndlovu (Clemence Matawu, 58th minute), George Majika (Nicole Mutatiwa, 85th minute)
Herentals: Simbarashe Gondo, Carlos Mavhurume, Gibson Chinobva, Brighton Majarira, Wilmore Chimbetu, Juan Mutudza, Innocent Benza (Salif Cheya, 65th minute), Richard Hachiro, William Kapumha (Archmore Majarira, 61st minute), Peter Chota, Tinotenda Benza (Kelvin Bingala, 58th minute)

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

20 mins ago | 24 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

24 mins ago | 82 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

48 mins ago | 106 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

48 mins ago | 132 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

49 mins ago | 92 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

50 mins ago | 40 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

50 mins ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

52 mins ago | 63 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

53 mins ago | 50 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

1 hr ago | 352 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 215 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 207 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 733 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 202 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 55 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Musona is back

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days