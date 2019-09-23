Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Government yesterday said Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) leader Dr Peter Magombeyi is not being held against his will and has not been blocked from seeking treatment outside the country but the police were doing their work to ensure his personal security.This follows reports suggesting that the police were holding Dr Magombeyi against his will and preventing him from travelling to South Africa for further medical tests.In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the police sought the court's assistance in delaying Dr Magombeyi's departure to SA so that he could give the vital leads they need to advance their investigations into his alleged abduction.Minister Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday, 15 unidentified individuals tried to take out Dr Magombeyi from his hospital bed but the police, concerned for his safety, stopped the individuals. The Minister said the police acted in that way due to the fact Dr Magombeyi was a victim of an alleged previous abduction and called for reinforcements to ensure his security."The police are keen to apprehend the alleged abductors so as to bring them to justice and protect the public. They therefore sought the court's assistance in delaying Dr Magombeyi's departure to SA before giving the vital leads they need to advance their investigation."It's the duty of the police to protect and guarantee the safety of all citizens. The police will not ask for this delay beyond a sensible few more hours. By that time the other information they are waiting for is expected to have been availed," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She assured the nation that Dr Magombeyi was not being held against his will to delay his travel. Minister Mutsvangwa added that once satisfied that his personal security is guaranteed, the Government will ensure that Dr Magombeyi is free to travel to a place of his choice without hindrance.The alleged abduction, Minister Mutsvangwa said, was reported to have taken place on September 15, 2019."According to his roommate's report Dr Magombeyi had left home informing that he was going for an all night prayer. He advised him to lock the door since he was not coming back that night."He did not disclose the church or the place he was going. The colleague reported Dr Magombeyi as abducted 12 hours after he received a text message from him reporting that he had been forcibly taken by three men," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She said police put up a highly skilled and experienced team to investigate the case with a view to establish the whereabouts of Dr Magombeyi as well as to safeguard his well being."Public appeals for information were made on different platforms, traditional and social media. On September 19, 2019, police received a report that Dr Magombeyi had been located," said Minister Mutsvangwa. She said the police tried to call him and he answered the phone stating that he was in Nyabira."Police assembled a team to go and collect him as well as continue with the investigation over his alleged abduction. They found him jovially speaking on the phone. He was lucid and coherent and gladly came with them."He was well kempt and groomed indicating very good self-care. It's also important to note that at this point Dr Magombeyi had lucidly granted interviews in three languages interchangeably. Part of his version was that he was unharmed and had "generalised body pain"," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She said during his journey to the police station he remained on his phone throughout talking to different people. Minister Mutsvangwa said when he got to the police station, Dr Magombeyi made a statement with the support of his two lawyers and his father. "In his statement he said he had left home to go for a drink "with the boys". He refused to state where he was abducted and the circumstances of his release, which to this point he has not disclosed to the police."Dr Magombeyi signed his statement to the police in the presence of both lawyers and his father. After signing the statement, he was taken by his father and lawyers to the Avenues Clinic for medical checkups," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She said his father, Mr Kingstone Magombeyi, expressed concern for his son's security and hired a private security firm."The police saw it fit to deliver on their constitutional mandate by providing their own details for Dr Magombeyi's protection."Dr Magombeyi was assessed by Government doctors and his own private doctors and different medical specimen were obtained for further examination," said Minister Mutsvangwa.