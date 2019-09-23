Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government yesterday said Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) leader Dr Peter Magombeyi is not being held against his will and has not been blocked from seeking treatment outside the country but the police were doing their work to ensure his personal security.

This follows reports suggesting that the police were holding Dr Magombeyi against his will and preventing him from travelling to South Africa for further medical tests.  

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the police sought the court's assistance in delaying Dr Magombeyi's departure to SA so that he could give the vital leads they need to advance their investigations into his alleged abduction.

Minister Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday, 15 unidentified individuals tried to take out Dr Magombeyi from his hospital bed but the police, concerned for his safety, stopped the individuals. The Minister said the police acted in that way due to the fact Dr Magombeyi was a victim of an alleged previous abduction and called for reinforcements to ensure his security.

"The police are keen to apprehend the alleged abductors so as to bring them to justice and protect the public. They therefore sought the court's assistance in delaying Dr Magombeyi's departure to SA before giving the vital leads they need to advance their investigation.

"It's the duty of the police to protect and guarantee the safety of all citizens. The police will not ask for this delay beyond a sensible few more hours. By that time the other information they are waiting for is expected to have been availed," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She assured the nation that Dr Magombeyi was not being held against his will to delay his travel. Minister Mutsvangwa added that once satisfied that his personal security is guaranteed, the Government will ensure that Dr Magombeyi is free to travel to a place of his choice without hindrance.

The alleged abduction, Minister Mutsvangwa said, was reported to have taken place on September 15, 2019.  

"According to his roommate's report Dr Magombeyi had left home informing that he was going for an all night prayer. He advised him to lock the door since he was not coming back that night.  

"He did not disclose the church or the place he was going. The colleague reported Dr Magombeyi as abducted 12 hours after he received a text message from him reporting that he had been forcibly taken by three men," said Minister Mutsvangwa.  

She said police put up a highly skilled and experienced team to investigate the case with a view to establish the whereabouts of Dr Magombeyi as well as to safeguard his well being.

"Public appeals for information were made on different platforms, traditional and social media. On September 19, 2019, police received a report that Dr Magombeyi had been located," said Minister Mutsvangwa. She said the police tried to call him and he answered the phone stating that he was in Nyabira.  

"Police assembled a team to go and collect him as well as continue with the investigation over his alleged abduction. They found him jovially speaking on the phone. He was lucid and coherent and gladly came with them.  

"He was well kempt and groomed indicating very good self-care. It's also important to note that at this point Dr Magombeyi had lucidly granted interviews in three languages interchangeably. Part of his version was that he was unharmed and had "generalised body pain"," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said during his journey to the police station he remained on his phone throughout talking to different people.  Minister Mutsvangwa  said when he got to the police station, Dr Magombeyi made a statement with the support of his two lawyers and his father.  "In his statement he said he had left home to go for a drink "with the boys". He refused to state where he was abducted and the circumstances of his release, which to this point he has not disclosed to the police.  

"Dr Magombeyi signed his statement to the police in the presence of both lawyers and his father. After signing the statement, he was taken by his father and lawyers to the Avenues Clinic for medical checkups," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said his father, Mr Kingstone Magombeyi, expressed concern for his son's security and hired a private security firm.  

"The police saw it fit to deliver on their constitutional mandate by providing their own details for Dr Magombeyi's protection.  

"Dr Magombeyi was assessed by Government doctors and his own private doctors and different medical specimen were obtained for further examination," said Minister Mutsvangwa.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

28 mins ago | 38 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

32 mins ago | 113 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

50 mins ago | 47 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

56 mins ago | 138 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

56 mins ago | 174 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

57 mins ago | 114 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

58 mins ago | 48 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

58 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

1 hr ago | 405 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 240 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 230 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 813 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Musona is back

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days