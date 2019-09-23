Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE MDC Alliance hooligans who killed a Zanu-PF supporter who was celebrating the revolutionary party's victory in the 2008 Presidential elections have been sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail after they were convicted of culpable homicide.

The three - Cleopas Ngwenya (70), Owen Ngwenya (37) and Gilbert Nkomo (65) — all of Jamu village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North, appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva, sitting in Gweru.  

They were convicted on their own plea of guilty to culpable homicide.

Cleopas and Nkomo were sentenced to four years each that were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour while Owen was sentenced to two years in jail of which one year was also suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing the sentence, Justice Takuva said in view of their age groups, the first and third accused persons are now in the twilight of their lives therefore it would not serve any purpose to give them a custodial sentence.

He said in the same vein, the second accused person should not get a sentence which is substantially different from that imposed on his co-accused persons. Justice Takuva said the court also considered that the accused persons were prejudiced by the delay in prosecution by the State which took 11 years to try the matter.

He said the court also considered that the offence was committed in 2008 at the height of political tensions.

"In passing the sentence, the court considered that the accused persons are first offenders and they pleaded guilty. The accused persons also have families to look after. The first accused person is 70-years-old while the second accused person is now 65. Both are in the twilight of their lives.  

"The offence was committed as a result of political violence. The deceased was a Zanu-PF member and the accused persons are MDC supporters. It was committed during the 2008 harmonised elections where political violence was rife. The deceased person was celebrating the victory of his party together with his colleagues. We considered that he was aggressive," said Justice Takuva.

"We also considered that there was a delay in the prosecution of the matter. We also want people in the rural areas to learn to be able to live with their neighbours who also support other political parties".

It was the State's case that on 30 June 2008 in Jamu village in Gokwe North, the now deceased, who was a Zanu-PF member, went to Cleopas' homestead singing revolutionary songs denouncing him. The deceased and his colleagues who were armed with knobkerries also demanded that Cleopas and his family vacate their homestead.

A fight ensued resulting in the deceased being fatally assaulted.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

32 mins ago | 45 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

37 mins ago | 127 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

55 mins ago | 55 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

1 hr ago | 421 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 252 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 237 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 862 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Musona is back

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days