Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold panners invade mine

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2019 at 08:04hrs | Views
ABOUT 3 000 illegal gold panners have reportedly invaded a mining claim at Lonely Gold Mine in Inyathi, Bubi district, in Matabeleland North province after news spread that 3kgs of the mineral worth about US$135 000 was mined last week.

Lonely Mine is located about 80km north of Bulawayo and a few kilometres from Inyati Mission in the gold-producing Bubi greenstone belt.

The mine was the largest single gold producer in the area until its closure in the mid-1990s. Small scale miners have since taken over the mine, in form of mining claims, some of which have been lying idle due to lack of resources.

Bubi Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer, Mr Patson Mlilo, said the gold miners are even digging beneath houses in search of the precious stone. He said the gold rush started a week ago in Ward 1 and thousands of local panners and others from different parts of the country have invaded the gold mine with detectors and other mining tools.

"We received reports that about 3 000 illegal gold panners have descended on Lonely Mine in Inyathi. The panners include locals and some from as far as Shurugwi, Kwekwe, Harare, Filabusi, Esigodini and Nkayi.

"The mining area is pegged and the claim has owners. We're in the process of trying to locate them so that we bring order to the area. If they're not ready to work on the mine we'll suggest that they allow the community to mine gold under an arrangement where they also benefit," said Mr Mlilo.

He said while the country will benefit from the gold which the panners will sell to Fidelity, the RDC was worried about violence among the panners, environmental degradation and disease outbreaks due to lack of sanitation facilities.

He said the council had engaged the police and was in the process of engaging the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to bring order at the mine. "Normally when there's a gold rush in a mining area, the panners fight for the gold and they injure or kill each other. The environment is destroyed while infrastructure in the area is damaged. People are also affected by outbreaks of diseases due to lack of sanitation facilities," said Mr Mlilo.

He  said several trucks had been seen going to the area to drop hundreds of gold panners at the mine. Mr Mlilo said he had also received reports that the panners had destroyed a homestead as they are digging even underneath the houses in search of the gold.

EMA national spokesperson, Ms Amkela Sidange, also confirmed the development saying the agency will work with its partners to address the problem. She said unknown gold panners had invaded a registered mining claim in the absence of the owner.

"Usually our duty as EMA is to ensure that owners of mining claims operate after having done an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). If we discover that work is being done without the EIA, we penalise the owner of the claim.

"In this instance we can't do that because the claim has been invaded by unknown illegal gold panners and we can only work with the local authority and the police to bring sanity to the area," said Ms Sidange.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube charms World Bank President

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Special message to MDC - Alliance as they celebrate their 20th anniversary

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies Kuda Tagwirei links

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mugabe's final victory: Last kicks of a dying horse

2 hrs ago | 1055 Views

How to appease Mugabe's spirit

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pledges to increase number of radio stations

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

2 jailed for attacking soldier during drinking spree

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Use accredited installers, DStv tells clients

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Mnangagwa's UN address in tandem with socio-economic reforms'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zupco increases bus fares

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mbanje growing law gazetted

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mupfumira granted bail

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chibuku Super Cup kicks off

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugabe to be burial today next to Bona not Sally

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Jongh ready to revive Bosso' season

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Hillside college hostel burns

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Righteous' cop jailed

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Khupe dismisses MDC-T 'defections' as fake news

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Judge's hubby acquitted of raping maid

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mupfumira's case triggers legislation scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

All set for Summer Shutdown UK 2019

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

MDC Alliance Norton Youth Ready for Anniversary - Mujeye

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: Mugabe feared his body will be used for witchcraft

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Farewell and happy retirement MR M. Madlela

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Is there a benefit of being in the Commonwealth

11 hrs ago | 852 Views

The truth behind Mugabe's burial in Zvimba

11 hrs ago | 10067 Views

REWIND: Mugabe: A good candidate for Egyptation

13 hrs ago | 992 Views

Ncube declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

13 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mnangagwa back home from UNGA

14 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Hillside teachers college hostel gutted by fire

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Pandemonium as ZUPCO arrives in Kadoma

14 hrs ago | 2936 Views

NMB extends TapCard use to Chibuku Super Cup game, PSL matches

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Agency worker harassed by boss after 'outrageous and discriminatory' comments awarded £82,000 UK employment tribunal rules!!!!!

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

MDC has overplayed protest card

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

Let's push for reason and restraint

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chamisa on plot to disturb MDC anniversary

16 hrs ago | 1409 Views

'Kuda Tagwirei worked with Jonathan Moyo' ZANU PF MP alleges

17 hrs ago | 7581 Views

Ramaphosa copies Mnangagwa; unveils Presidential Advisory Council

18 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker fears being raped in SA prison

18 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 5406 Views

'Robert Mugabe did not die an MDC member'

18 hrs ago | 2375 Views

How to improve your life keeping a journal

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

FULL TEXT: UN Special Rapporteur releases scathing report on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 3767 Views

MDC Reading donate to local Charity, whilst ZANU PF starves Zimbabweans and puts High Duty rates on even family Food gifts

22 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Temba Mliswa shows IMF the middle finger

22 hrs ago | 2300 Views

BREAKING: Grace blocks media, villagers from Mugabe's funeral

22 hrs ago | 11279 Views

Lupane University students in sex craze storm

22 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Energy Mutodi was right, Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 10828 Views

Top 7 college freshman's writing worries

23 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days