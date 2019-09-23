Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A DOMESTIC worker from Ntabazinduna has been arrested for allegedly striking his employer with a hammer on the head accusing her of "cheating" on him.

Africa Bhehane (57) allegedly struck Ms Farai Mbuyazwe (32) before hitting her several times against the wall. Bhehane was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 10. Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on September 20 at around 8AM, Bhehane went to Ms Mbuyazwe's homestead to perform his usual duties.

"The accused person confronted the complainant accusing her of cheating on him claiming he had seen messages in her phone," he said. Ms Mbuyazwe allegedly questioned Bhehane why he had sent her a message calling her "sweetheart" when they were not in love.

Bhehane allegedly got angry and assaulted Ms Mbuyazwe inflicting serious injuries. Ms Mbuyazwe was assisted by her neighbours who took her to hospital for medical treatment. The matter was reported to the police leading to Bhehane's arrest.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

23 mins ago | 27 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

27 mins ago | 86 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

45 mins ago | 37 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

51 mins ago | 114 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

51 mins ago | 144 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

52 mins ago | 98 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

53 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

55 mins ago | 65 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

56 mins ago | 54 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

1 hr ago | 367 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 227 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 219 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 759 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 212 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 55 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Musona is back

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days