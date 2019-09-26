Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2019 at 08:05hrs | Views
A BODY mix-up at a funeral parlour in South Africa resulted in a family from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North burying a wrong corpse.

Bhekisisa Moyo (25) was allegedly stoned to death and his body was taken to a mortuary in Diepsloot in South Africa where the body of Coaster Chauke from Chiredzi, was also being kept.  

Moyo's family mistakenly collected Chauke's body for burial as they did not conduct body viewing due to the state of their son's body.

Moyo was allegedly stoned to death in the neighbouring country while Chauke was fatally stabbed. Moyo was buried on September 15.  

In a telephone interview, Chauke's family yesterday said the body-mix has left them drained emotionally and financially.

Chauke's brother Mr Joseph Chinhemba said his family had to bring Moyo's body to his relatives in Tsholotsho when they discovered the body mix-up.

"My brother and this other one from Tsholotsho were taken to the same funeral parlour following their deaths last month. It seems they were taken on the same day to the parlour. The family from Tsholotsho managed to fix their repatriation papers before us and collected the body; unfortunately they collected my brother's body which they buried in their rural home in Tsholotsho," said Mr Chinhemba.

He revealed that Moyo's family did not conduct the body viewing process in line with their cultural beliefs as their son was killed. Mr Chinhemba said processes have commenced to ensure that his brother is exhumed for reburial in their rural home.

"This is painful for us. It has exhausted us emotionally, physically and financially. We had to bring a body fully knowing it is not ours from South Africa. Now it is going to cost us further to transport my young brother's remains to our rural home. Some of our relatives will never get the closure they require as we will also no longer conduct body viewing process," said Mr Chinhemba.

However, he said they have no qualms with Moyo's family as they believe that the incident was a genuine mistake. Mr Chinhemba said if there is anyone to blame it is officials at the South African mortuary.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Special message to MDC - Alliance as they celebrate their 20th anniversary

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies Kuda Tagwirei links

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Mugabe's final victory: Last kicks of a dying horse

2 hrs ago | 821 Views

How to appease Mugabe's spirit

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pledges to increase number of radio stations

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

2 jailed for attacking soldier during drinking spree

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Use accredited installers, DStv tells clients

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Mnangagwa's UN address in tandem with socio-economic reforms'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zupco increases bus fares

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mbanje growing law gazetted

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mupfumira granted bail

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chibuku Super Cup kicks off

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mugabe to be burial today next to Bona not Sally

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Jongh ready to revive Bosso' season

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Hillside college hostel burns

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Righteous' cop jailed

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Khupe dismisses MDC-T 'defections' as fake news

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Judge's hubby acquitted of raping maid

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mupfumira's case triggers legislation scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

All set for Summer Shutdown UK 2019

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC Alliance Norton Youth Ready for Anniversary - Mujeye

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Mugabe feared his body will be used for witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Farewell and happy retirement MR M. Madlela

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Is there a benefit of being in the Commonwealth

11 hrs ago | 849 Views

The truth behind Mugabe's burial in Zvimba

11 hrs ago | 9809 Views

REWIND: Mugabe: A good candidate for Egyptation

12 hrs ago | 974 Views

Ncube declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

12 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Mnangagwa back home from UNGA

13 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Hillside teachers college hostel gutted by fire

13 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Pandemonium as ZUPCO arrives in Kadoma

14 hrs ago | 2895 Views

NMB extends TapCard use to Chibuku Super Cup game, PSL matches

14 hrs ago | 163 Views

Agency worker harassed by boss after 'outrageous and discriminatory' comments awarded £82,000 UK employment tribunal rules!!!!!

14 hrs ago | 505 Views

MDC has overplayed protest card

15 hrs ago | 592 Views

Let's push for reason and restraint

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa on plot to disturb MDC anniversary

16 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Kuda Tagwirei worked with Jonathan Moyo' ZANU PF MP alleges

16 hrs ago | 7453 Views

Ramaphosa copies Mnangagwa; unveils Presidential Advisory Council

18 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker fears being raped in SA prison

18 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 5376 Views

'Robert Mugabe did not die an MDC member'

18 hrs ago | 2328 Views

How to improve your life keeping a journal

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

FULL TEXT: UN Special Rapporteur releases scathing report on Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3690 Views

MDC Reading donate to local Charity, whilst ZANU PF starves Zimbabweans and puts High Duty rates on even family Food gifts

21 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Temba Mliswa shows IMF the middle finger

21 hrs ago | 2284 Views

BREAKING: Grace blocks media, villagers from Mugabe's funeral

22 hrs ago | 11172 Views

Lupane University students in sex craze storm

22 hrs ago | 3877 Views

Energy Mutodi was right, Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 10633 Views

Top 7 college freshman's writing worries

22 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days