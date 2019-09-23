News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will today carry out emergency maintenance works on the main feeder to Khumalo, Suburbs and Parklands suburbs that will see interruption of water supplies in the listed areas.The interruption of supplies will be experienced from 7 AM to 4.30PM.In a statement yesterday, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, urged affected residents to keep their taps turned off for the duration of the maintenance works."The emergency maintenance works will be carried out on Thursday, September 26, 2019 between 07:00 hours and 16:30 hours. Affected areas include Khumalo, Suburbs and Parklands suburbs," said Mr Dube."This will result in water supplies interruption in Kumalo, Suburbs and Parklands only. Consumers are requested to keep their taps turned off at all times." He apologised to the residents for the inconvenience caused by the interruptions.