Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change has been ordered to pay $10 000 in damages and interest to an employee they fired unlawfully.

According to the Daily News, Bramston Gwena had cited the MDC as a respondent in the registration of an arbitral award after it had been opposed by the political party.

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi registered the arbitral award granting Gwena $10 140 with five percent interest calculated from May 1, 2014 as damages in lieu of reinstatement as an order of the court.

Gwena and 15 other employees took the MDC to the Labour Court sometime in 2015 and it was ordered to reinstate the aggrieved workers without loss of salary and benefits from the date of dismissal.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

25 mins ago | 36 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

30 mins ago | 103 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

53 mins ago | 126 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

54 mins ago | 154 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

54 mins ago | 109 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

55 mins ago | 45 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

56 mins ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

57 mins ago | 67 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

1 hr ago | 382 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 234 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 225 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 781 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 218 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 56 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Musona is back

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1609 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days