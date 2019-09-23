Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed an nearly empty United Nations Hall on Thursday morning after global leaders snubbed his address.

Unlike his predecessor Robert Mugabe who would have only some few leaders walking out, Mnangagwa attracted a limited audience.


 
"I differ with President Mnangagwa, but when he is out of Zimbabwe, he is representing US all as Zimbabweans. So his misfortunes are ours too, because they have a direct link to how we are viewed as a country. That is why I always remind the regime to change bcoz it affects us ALL." Said Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.



Source - Byo24News

