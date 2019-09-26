Latest News Editor's Choice


Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2019
The tribunal of suspended Chitungwiza Municipality town clerk George Makunde has commenced amid accusations that the top official acted unilaterally on council decisions.

Makunde is also accused of allegedly acting in connivance with hired youths and thugs to assault the dormitory town's mayor, Lovemore Maiko, after being served with his suspension letter on September 2.

Government reinstated Dr George Makunde as town clerk for Chitungwiza Municipality. Dr Makunde was fired by the then Caretaker Commission appointed by former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The ministry argued that Dr Makunde's contract had expired in August of the same year.

Councillors have since ratified the decision to rehire Dr Makunde.

The Acting Mayor Councillor Goodwill Mushangwe wrote to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo seeking permission to reinstate Dr Makunde.

