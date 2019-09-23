Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) yesterday informed residents in the eastern suburbs of Khumalo and Parklands, among others, that it was shutting down water supplies to carry out emergency repairs at the main feeder.

"The works will be carried out on Thursday 26 September between 0700 hours and 1630 hours. This will result in water supplies interruption in Khumalo, Suburbs and Parklands only," BCC said in a statement.

"Consumers are requested to keep their taps turned off all times. Bulawayo City Councils wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused."

The local authority last week re-introduced the 48-hour water-shedding programme due to the depleted water levels at its supply dams.

Source - newsday

