Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FAULTY electricity cable that supplies power to the National Railways of Zimbabwe signals grid has disrupted local and regional train movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe through Beitbridge.Sources said the fault developed in August and had to date affected smooth flow of traffic.NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika said he was making inquiries into problem when a response was sought yesterday."Let me run around and find out the position, then I will come back to you," he said.Sources at Beitbridge station said there were disruptions in trains movement ever since the wearing out of the cable which supplies power to an internal signals system."It's a cheap cable you may not believe, but it has developed a fault perhaps due to weathering or otherwise, but it has caused a mammoth problem," said the source."I doubt if it costs more than $100, but it has inflicted unimaginable disruptions," the source said.Beitbridge handles trains from South Africa to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo that use the short Beitbridge-Bulawayo railway line link established in the late 1990s.The railway line is expected to become busier if government rehabilitates the main roads leading to Beitbridge from Chirundu and Victoria Falls.