Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SPECIAL committee set up by the Harare City Council to investigate illegal commercial land sales and leases has recommended that all structures built on wetlands be demolished with immediate effect.

The special committee involving councillors Charles Nyatsuro, Lovemore Makuwerere, Keith Charumbira and external members Mfundo Mlilo, Marvellous Khumalo and Wilson Box discovered that there are 32 areas designated as wetlands that are being developed illegally.

According to the report, the director of works Isiah Chawatama indicated that there has been no single activity or initiative in the last three years to protect wetlands in the city.

The report revealed that council depended on Environmental Impact Assessments done by property developers and development certificates issued by Environmental Management Agency, which needs thorough investigations.

It also identified unregulated developments such as squatter camps, urban agriculture and abstraction of water from wetlands.

The committee, however, recommended that all developments on wetlands be demolished and declare Harare a wetland city.

"All developments on wetlands must be demolished; all contracts and permits on wetlands must be cancelled or renegotiated. The city must stop commercial abstraction of water from wetlands as this affects the normal functioning of wetlands," reads the report.

"The city must immediately develop its own map and undertake a comprehensive scientific process to identify its wetlands. This must be coupled with public consultations on the guidelines to protect wetlands."

Areas such as Kuwadzana, Glen Norah, Waterfalls, Warren Park, Borrowdale, Belvedere, Budiriro, Msasa, Ruwa and Mabelreign have many housing developments on marshlands.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the 1971 Ransar Convention on Wetlands. This gives the country an obligation to conserve wetlands that act as sponges that store water and act as flood controllers and carbon sinks that purify and supply water to water sources such as streams and dams.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

39 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

51 mins ago | 78 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

56 mins ago | 231 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

2 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Interruption of water supplies

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Gold panners invade mine

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Musona is back

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

3 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

4 hrs ago | 983 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

12 hrs ago | 1624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days