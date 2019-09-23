Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR members of the same family in Zhombe have been nabbed by police after they allegedly fatally assaulted their son-in law after a domestic dispute with his wife.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident that occurred on Monday at Mudzingwa village under Chief Mujere, Zhombe. He identified the suspects as Judith Sibanda (46) and her three children — Talent Sibanda (27) Yolanda Sibanda (age not given) and Rejoice Sibanda (30)."The deceased, Reason Maseko (31) had a misunderstanding with his wife Rejoice Sibanda and she had to leave their homestead to her people. The deceased followed her to her family homestead. When he got there, he met his brother-in-law Talent who was coming out of the hut. He alerted his mother Judith and Reason's wife about the visitor," Goko said.He said the four family members armed themselves with logs and beat up the deceased indiscriminately all over his body."Reason was rescued by his father later on. The father had followed to join in the discussion to solve the domestic dispute that arose at the deceased's homestead. A report was made to Zhombe Police Station and officers attended the scene. The deceased was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on admission," Goko said.He revealed that the suspects were in police custody and will appear in court soon."We urge members of the society to resolve their disputes amicably. Using violence constitutes an offence and also leads to unnecessary loss of life," Goko said.