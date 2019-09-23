Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is appealing for patience for his efforts to pull his country out of an economic collapse, and called on the U.S. and Europe to lift "illegal sanctions" that he blamed for hindering recovery.

Mnangagwa made no mention during an address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday of alleged political repression under his rule, which has diminishes hopes that Zimbabwe might be on the brink of change following the 2017 ouster of longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore earlier this month.

More than 50 government critics and activists have been abducted in Zimbabwe this year, at times tortured and warned by suspected state security agents to back off from anti-government actions.

Critics have accused Mnangagwe of resorting to strong-armed tactics as opposition to his government grows amid crippling inflation, debilitating water shortages and chronic power cuts.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - washingtonpost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

28 mins ago | 51 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

29 mins ago | 67 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

29 mins ago | 43 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

32 mins ago | 32 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

34 mins ago | 27 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

42 mins ago | 47 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

42 mins ago | 217 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

46 mins ago | 181 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

47 mins ago | 32 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

47 mins ago | 151 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 55 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

56 mins ago | 155 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

56 mins ago | 518 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Interruption of water supplies

57 mins ago | 36 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

57 mins ago | 97 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

58 mins ago | 97 Views

Gold panners invade mine

58 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

59 mins ago | 27 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

60 mins ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 134 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 40 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Musona is back

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

1 hr ago | 140 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

1 hr ago | 86 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1592 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

11 hrs ago | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days