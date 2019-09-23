Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tendai Biti to wants RBZ Boss arrested over Kuda Tagwirei

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
MDC Vice President Tendai Biti says he will be taking Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Deputy Governor Khuphukile Mlambo to court so that he and his institution are prosecuted for abusing public funds through paying for the Command Agriculture.

Said Biti, "We will recommend to parliament that you be prosecuted" This comes on the back of admission by RBZ that it violated the laws of the country in the payments made for Command Agriculture."

Deputy Governor Mlambo said, "I'm just a small fish. We operate within the constraints of a political economy."

RBZ and the Ministry for Finance have recently come underfire for disbursing billions of United States Dollars towards the suppliers of Command Agriculture project without parliamentary approval.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days