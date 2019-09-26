Dr Peter Magombeyi to leave Zimbabwe on Friday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

UPDATE!

Peter is fine. Currently in custody of his doctors.His travel arrangements are being finalized. No police interference at the moment. Will most likely travel first thing in the morning tomorrow@MoHCCZim @advocatemahere @InfoMinZW @Itairusike @NewsDayZimbabwe — ZHDA (@ZHDAofficial) September 26, 2019

The Acting President of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Dr Peter Magombeyi will be leaving Zimbabwe to get medical attention in South Africa on Friday his Institution has said.In a statement on Thursday ZHDA said, "Peter is fine. Currently in custody of his doctors. His travel arrangements are being finalized. No police interference at the moment. Will most likely travel first thing in the morning tomorrow."Police on Tuesday had swarmed the hospital where he was recuperating and blocked him from leaving for neighboring South Africa, even though a judge had ruled he could travel.Magombeyi's alleged abduction after leading a pay strike led to days of protests by health workers and expressions of concern by diplomats and rights groups, who say more than 50 government critics and activists in Zimbabwe have been abducted this year alone.Lawyers have said preliminary medical assessments of the doctor show possible physical harm and psychological trauma during his disappearance. Magombeyi's lawyers have worried that his condition would deteriorate as the drama played out