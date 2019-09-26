Latest News Editor's Choice


'Kuda Tagwirei flees to UK after accounts are frozen'

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 Sep 2019 at 16:05hrs | Views
Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei has been reported to have fled to the United Kingdom after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe froze accounts linked to his various businesses.

The reports were published on Twiiter by Tagwirei's long-time opponent Mayor Justice Wadyajena who said, "Kuda Tagwirei, Trafigura's affiliate flees to United Kingdom on 10year visa with wife and kids after tip-off that ALL his shady accounts were to be frozen. Initial plan to run to US failed after being denied visa. This savage economic saboteur tried to bring Zimbabwe to its knees. Time is up."


Tagwirei has been the Chief sponsor of various government programs.

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

