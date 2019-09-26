Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Govt allows family to bury Mugabe in Zvimba

by Ndou Paul
26 Sep 2019 at 18:49hrs | Views
The Government has allowed the Mugabe family to bury the former President Robert Mugabe at his rural Zvimba home on Sunday.

Initially the police tried to block a funeral procession to Zvimba leading to a dramatic stand off with Mugabe's widow Grace. The police later let the Mugabes proceed to Zvimba.

Below is a statement by the Government on Mugabe's  burial.



