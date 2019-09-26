News / National
BREAKING: Govt allows family to bury Mugabe in Zvimba
26 Sep 2019 at 18:49hrs | Views
The Government has allowed the Mugabe family to bury the former President Robert Mugabe at his rural Zvimba home on Sunday.
Initially the police tried to block a funeral procession to Zvimba leading to a dramatic stand off with Mugabe's widow Grace. The police later let the Mugabes proceed to Zvimba.
Below is a statement by the Government on Mugabe's burial.
Source - Byo24News