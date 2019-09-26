Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-Iraq invasion French president dies

by BBC
26 Sep 2019 at 17:23hrs | Views
Jacques Chirac, the French president who led his country into Europe's common currency and spearheaded international opposition to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, died on Thursday. He was 86.

"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law told AFP.

Mr Chirac served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency.

The French National Assembly has observed a minute's silence in homage to him.
Report

The president of the European Commission and former Luxembourg premier Jean-Claude Juncker has said he was "moved and devastated" to learn the news.

"Europe is not only losing a great statesman, but the president is losing a great friend," his spokeswoman quoted Mr Juncker as saying.

Corruption conviction

One of Mr Chirac's major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

He was seen as the focus of opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, with his health steadily deteriorating since then.

He also served as the French prime minister, but was beset by a series of corruption scandals.

In 2011 he was convicted of diverting public funds, relating to his time as mayor of Paris.

He suffered a stroke in 2005, and in 2014, his wife, Bernadette, said he would no longer speak in public, noting he had memory trouble, French media report.

He was France's second longest-serving post-war president after his Socialist predecessor Francois Mitterrand.

He moved from anti-European Gaullism to championing a European Union constitution that was then rejected by French voters.

He was born in 1932, the son of a bank manager who later became the managing director of the Dassault aircraft company.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2881 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 519 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 896 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days