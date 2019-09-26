News / National
PHOTO: Queen B spotted with Mnangagwa in New York
26 Sep 2019 at 18:42hrs | Views
Dear Zimbabweans,
I wrote this as a public service to my people. While we are obsessed with Tagwirei flees, Sakunda accounts nonsense, the guy is busy helping the President talk to dignitaries in New York.
Yours Sincerely,
Sam Wezhira
I wrote this as a public service to my people. While we are obsessed with Tagwirei flees, Sakunda accounts nonsense, the guy is busy helping the President talk to dignitaries in New York.
Yours Sincerely,
Sam Wezhira
Source - Sam Wezhira