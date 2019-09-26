ZANU PF Youth leader angry about Mugabe's corpse

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Youth League Boss Pupurai Togarepi has come out guns blazing against the family of the late President Robert Mugabe for refusing to have the former Zimbabwean strongman buried in the national heroes acre.Togarepi said the family was grandstanding using the corpse."Bob died on the 6th of September 2019. What we have in the coffin are his remains, bury them where you want. Let's stop this whole grandstanding with the body as if the old man will walk again. We all loved him but he is gone forever. Allow the former President rest in peace."Togarepi further added that not burying Mugabe taints the image of the former ZANU PF President."Let the Great Man rest, he fought a good fight. We saluted him, Africa and the whole world did. Pedu takaita. President Mnangagwa vakaudza mhuri kuti isarudze zvainoda pakuvigwa kwemutumbi. Keeping his remains uninterred does not help his legacy. Attention seeking is not helpful."On Thursday government announced that it will be assisting the Mugabe family to bury the corpse at the Zvimba rural home.