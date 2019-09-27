Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sanctions slow down Zim progress, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 10:01hrs | Views
Illegal and ruinous sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West have markedly slowed down the country's development, President Mnangagwa has said. He further dismissed the embargo as an attack on the rights of citizens.

The President said this here during his address to the 74th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 74).

He applauded Southern Africa for solidly standing by Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional removal of the two-decades-old embargo. While Zimbabwe had registered significant progress in providing safety nets for vulnerable groups of society, the President said, more could have been achieved had it not been for the illegal sanctions.

"These achievements are in spite of the continued albatross of the illegal economic sanctions. These sanctions constitute a denial of the human rights of the people of Zimbabwe to develop and improvement of their quality of life.

"Furthermore, sanctions are slowing down our progress, inhibiting our economic recovery and punishing the poorest and most vulnerable," he said.

The President said Zimbabwe was in a transition and was determined to overcome the reality that it had a collapsed economy and currency due to illegal sanctions.

Namibian President Hage Geingob weighed in, calling for the unequivocal lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe so that Harare could pursue its economic development agenda. President Mnangagwa urged the United Nations (UN) to assert its authority and honour its principles by reining in countries that imposed the sanctions.

"As the United Nations, let us boldly honour the principles of our Charter. The wrongs of the world must be set right. Unfair practices must be challenged; injustice, racism and all forms of oppression of man by man must be opposed and rejected.

"My country applauds the South African Development Community, the African Union and all those who stand with us in demanding the immediate and unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions," said President Mnangagwa.

"Those that imposed these illegal sanctions must heed this call and lift them now. Cooperation is a win-win game. Sanctions are a lose-lose game. Zimbabwe deserves a restart."

The West, specifically the US and the European Union (EU), imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium in protest over the irreversible land reform programme that sought to correct land ownership imbalances that had been inherited from the racist colonial regime.

Both the US and the EU claim to be champions of democracy and human rights, yet they are stifling economic growth in Zimbabwe through the maintenance of the racist sanctions.

Analysts have suggested that the West was using the sanctions as a ploy to effect regime change through making living standards difficult in Zimbabwe so that citizens turn against their Government.

The 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Tanzania noted the adverse impact on Zimbabwe's economy and the region at large, of the prolonged economic sanctions, and expressed solidarity.

SADC called for the immediate lifting of the sanctions to facilitate socio-economic recovery in the country, and declared October 25th as the date on which SADC member States can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days