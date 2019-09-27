Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ dismisses 'new' coins

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 08:09hrs | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya yesterday expressed concern over the rising cases of "fake news" which have the capacity to undermine Government efforts to transform the economy.

Dr Mangudya said this in an interview with The Herald last night from New York following the circulation of $10 and $25 coins, which are purported to be part of the new currency.

"It's all fake news; I don't know what is happening back home (in terms of spreading false information)," said Dr Mangudya.

"There is nothing like that. I think there is a lot that is happening underground because the intensity of what is going on is alarming. "We can do with less bad news as a country. This bad news is unhelpful to the economy."

Zimbabweans have been conveying a lot of false information especially on social media, and Government has suggested that there is a "Third Force" behind attempts destabilise the country through misinformation.

Opposition politicians and civil society activists are leading the spread of false news, with the active support of some Western governments.

Source - the herald

