Doctor conned $49 000 in stand deal

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 08:10hrs | Views
A Herentals College employee on Monday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a doctor based at West End Clinic of $49 000 in a stand deal.

Pamela Benza (35), who is sister to Herentals club owner Innocent Benza, was facing fraud charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye. Mrs Mapiye deferred the matter to October 10..

It is the State's case that sometime in January this year Benza placed an advertisement in The Herald to the effect tha stand number 838 Highlands Estate Township of Lot 399 Highlands Estate of Welmoed, Harare, measuring 1 398 square metres under tittle deed number 792/2006 was up for sale.

The court heard that Dr Godfrey Ignatiuos Muguti responded to the advertisement and spoke to one Munyaradzi, who is still at large, who further directed him to another person identified as Francis, who took the doctor view the stand.

It is alleged that Dr Muguti showed interest and negotiated the purchase price with Munyaradzi to $49 000.

The court heard that on January 21 2019 Dr Muguti met Benza, who purported to be Clara Mlambo who was in the company of Forget Mereki purporting to be Clemence Mlambo who is still at large. It is alleged that on January 21 2019 Dr Muguti paid a total sum of $31 220 through Real Time Gross Settlement into Banc ABC account alleged to be for the co-owner, Clemence Mlambo.

The court heard that on that same day Dr Muguti paid $13 780 into the trust account of Messrs Zinyengere Rupapa being funds to cater for the capital tax, rates clearance and cost of drafting the agreement of sale. It is the state's case that on January 13 Dr Muguti realised that he had been duped and made a police report leading to Benza's arrest.

Meanwhile, Institute of Administration and Commerce communications manager Samson Mukululi Nhubu, who is facing charges of allegedly sodomising another man had his trial set for October 1.

Nhubu (35) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Learnmore Mapiye charged with indecent assault. He is out on $200 bail.

Mr Mapiye ordered Nhubu to report at ZRP Avondale once a week on Mondays. He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address.

Allegations are that on August 22 this year, Nhubu met with the victim at Total Samora Machel in Harare to discuss a task Nhubu wanted the complainant to perform. When they arrived at the workplace, they proceeded to Nhubu's office and he gave the complainant a seat.

The court heard that Nhubu asked the complainant to hug him and he complied.

Nhubu pulled the complainant closer to him and sodomised him. After he finished, he asked the complainant to put on his clothes and drove him back to the service station Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Source - the herald

