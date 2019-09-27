Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC request for referee thrown out

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 10:01hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's request for the civil trial proceedings between it and its former board chairman Cuthbert Dube and four ex-senior executives referred to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe for inquiry and report has failed after the High Court threw out the application.

Former senior executives Happison Muchechetere, Elliot Kasu, Allan Chiweshe and Ralph Nyambudzi are accused of allegedly enriching themselves using the parastatal's funds. The national broadcaster alleges that the five illegally benefited themselves from $6 million obtained as loans.

ZBC last week filed an urgent chamber application asking the High Court to invoke Section 19A of the High Court Act (Chapter 7: 06) and refer the proceedings under case number HC 2770/2015 to ICAZ chief executive officer Ms Gloria Zvaravanhu, as a referee in the matter. But in his ruling Justice Owen Tagu upheld submissions by the five's lawyers led by Proffessor Lovemore Madhuku, who argued that the request was premature at this stage of the matter.

"I agree with counsel for the respondents that even if we are to assume that Section 19A applies or is likely to apply in the trial cause in case HC 2770/2015, it is premature at this stage to invoke the provisions of Section 19A of the High Court Act," he said.

"The plaintiff had not led evidence from any witness. The court has not yet considered examination of documents."

Prof Madhuku argued that when read properly Section 19A of the Act could not arise at this stage of the proceedings. He said an inquiry only arises if it is an issue brought out of evidence that the court considers relevant to the ultimate determination of the dispute between the parties.

"The application is, therefore, premature and improper since there is nothing in the application demonstrating the inconvenience contemplated in Section 19A," said Prof Madhuku calling for dismissal of the application.

Harare lawyer Mr Peter Kawonde appearing for Chiweshe and Nyambudzi said the appointment of a referee at this stage would be tantamount to an ouster of the court's jurisdiction on the matter.

ZBC accused its ex-bosses of recklessly performing their duties, leading to the financial prejudice.

Allegations are that on January 19 2010, the former ZBC managers together with Dube secured a US$618 000 loan facility from CBZ Bank for the purchase of top executives' vehicles after misrepresenting that the loan application had been approved by the board.

It is further alleged that the top executives on May 5 2010, approved a housing loan scheme agreement with a local bank for the benefit of the top management, again without the board's approval.

The ex-bosses also allegedly prejudiced the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) after they allegedly under-declared their tax obligations.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the ehrald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa reads riot act

2 mins ago | 0 Views

America bans buying of Zimbabwe diamonds

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa begs for patience to fix ailing economy

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

3 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

3 hrs ago | 690 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

3 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

5 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

5 hrs ago | 3047 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

5 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 945 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

5 hrs ago | 866 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

6 hrs ago | 1158 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

6 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

7 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

8 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

10 hrs ago | 3911 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

11 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

11 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

11 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

11 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

11 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

11 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

11 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

12 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

12 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

12 hrs ago | 7470 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

12 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 1633 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days