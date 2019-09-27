Youths League commend Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday commented President Mnangagwa for standing firm in denouncing and calling for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and the West.President Mnangagwa said illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West had slowed down the country's development and constitute an attack on human rights. He said this while addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu said the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions at the UN summit should be commended by all progressive Zimbabweans."It is now upon to everyone even those in the opposition to speak with one voice to call for the immediate removal of sanctions which have crippled the country's economy."The majority Zimbabweans and the business community have realised that sanctions are not targeted, but affect the general populace. "The ordinary people are feeling the impact of sanctions. There is no reason to say sanctions are targeted hence it is affecting the ordinary people," he said.