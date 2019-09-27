Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for UN reform

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019
President Mnangagwa has said reforming the United Nations system is now long overdue to ensure it becomes truly representative in its composition. He said this yesterday in his address to the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Mnangagwa said there was need to reform the UN system, consistent with the Ezulwini Consensus that was agreed upon by the African Union in 2005.

The Ezulwini Consensus' major thrust was to ensure the continent was equally represented in all structures of the world body. "The reform of the United Nations system making it more representative, empowered and responsive to fulfil its mandate is long overdue.  

"Zimbabwe remains firm on the African position as enunciated by the Ezulwini Consensus," said President Mnangagwa.

Earlier on, African Union (AU) chairperson and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had made the same call, saying the United Nations Security Council ought to be reformed to make it more representative in decision making.

Presently, decision making is a preserve of a few powerful nations in the UN Security Council.

"Speaking of the Security Council, we must seriously address the imbalances in the composition and the shortcomings in the decision making process of the Council.  

"We must guarantee a balance in representation in the Security Council. We must work to rectify the historical injustices our continent has been subjected to.  

"I reiterate our commitment to the Common Africa position based on the Ezulwini Consensus," said President El-Sisi.

Turning to reforms in Harare, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was implementing comprehensive and far reaching reforms for the benefit, protection and economic prosperity of citizens people.  

"The impact of change and reforms on the generality of our people takes time, but we are in the right direction. We shall continue to put in place social safety nets to cushion the lower strata and most vulnerable members of our society and appeal for further multi-lateral support in this regard," he said.

"Zimbabwe is also reforming laws and regulations governing trade, investment, the ease and cost of doing business. Restrictions on shareholding across all sectors of the economy have been removed and some public entities are being privatised.

"Notable progress has also been achieved in the area of political and legislative reforms. To date, the alignment of most of our laws to the Constitution is almost complete," he said.  

Outdated media laws, the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa) and the old Public Order and Security Act (Posa) have been repealed.  

The President said new laws relation to these have been enacted. He commended the support Zimbabwe continues to get from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and other stakeholders.   President Mnangagwa also said engagement efforts with other countries were bearing fruit.

"The engagement and re-engagement with all countries of the world towards returning Zimbabwe to its rightful place within the community of nations is yielding notable progress.  

"Our arms remain outstretched with a genuine heart of friendship and cooperation to all those willing to take this new and exciting journey of Zimbabwe's rebirth," he said.



Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days