Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe earns US$5bn through exports

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 09:59hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE'S foreign currency receipts are close to US$5 billion from January to date, which indicates that the country is generating sufficient forex to cater for its economic requirements, Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, said yesterday.

Based on such forex resources, he said there was no justification for the country to be experiencing foreign currency shortage, which has become a buzzword in business circles, and is being blamed largely for the prevailing economic challenges.

Speaking at the Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) annual congress in Bulawayo yesterday, Minister Ndlovu said when compared to other better-performing economies such as Kenya, which has 48 million people, Zimbabwe, being a smaller economy with a population of around 15 million, was not supposed to be short of foreign currency.

"When we look at our country the chorus has been that we have inadequate foreign currency.  

"I think as a nation we need to have dialogue around our usage of foreign currency because we are a very small economy but we are using so much foreign currency. I don't understand why.  When we look at between January to 6 September this year, foreign currency receipts are close to US$5 billion," said Minister Ndlovu.  

"Countries like Kenya generate not more than US$2,5 billion annually but it's a 48 million population.  What is wrong with Zimbabwe? It then tells us that our foreign currency usage is a problem, that's something we need to focus on. But also when we look at our foreign currency receipts, the lowest hanging fruit are exports."

Zimbabwe generates foreign currency mainly from exporting minerals such as gold, platinum and diamond as well as selling cash crops such as tobacco and cotton to international markets. Foreign currency inflows also come in through diaspora remittances and free funds.

Minister Ndlovu said Government has realised that the nation should now focus on trade and investment that promote the growth and development of the export sector to improve foreign currency inflows into the country.

"We have realised that as a nation we should focus on exports to stabilise our foreign currency needs. So, export-led industrialisation is one of the key pillars as well as innovation.

"We want to encourage innovation and you would realise that there is more focus now on research and development even at our institutions of higher learning, construction of innovation hubs and industrial parks are coming on board because we believe we can tap into this critical resource," he said.

Government has also come up with the National Industrialisation Development Policy (2019-2023) that envisions a contribution of 30 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the manufacturing sector.

At present, Minister Ndlovu said, the manufacturing sector's contribution to the country's GDP is averaging 10 percent, weighed down by low productivity due to a host of challenges facing the economy.

At its peak in 1997, the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP was 25 percent. Minister Ndlovu said Government has also come up with a cluster development concept looking at existing sectors in the country.

"Cluster development, we are looking at the sectors that are existing in Zimbabwe currently and we have a committee that is looking at that comprising almost entirely the private sector and industry chaired by Dr Joseph Kanyekanye (CZI past president).

"They have given me indications that as a country we have more than 200 sectors and sub-sectors when other countries in the region are in the range of 90. But we have allowed most of these sectors to underperform yet in fact they could generate the much-needed economic performance that we are looking for," said Minister Ndlovu.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days