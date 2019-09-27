Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC cuts water supplies in western suburbs

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 09:59hrs | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council will today cut water supply to 18 western suburbs that feed off the Magwegwe Resevoir for 48 hours until Sunday morning before the normal two day rotational water shedding schedule that includes all suburbs resumes on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the shutdown was mainly due to challenges with raw water pumps at Ncema and Fernhill, which have affected raw water reservoir level at Criterion.

"There is need for an emergency shedding to all areas fed by Magwegwe Reservoir and the off-takes along the Criterion to Magwegwe feeder (Nkulumane, Nketa, Emganwini and Pumula). The public is being advised that the City of Bulawayo is currently experiencing challenges with raw water pumps at Ncema and Fernhill. Efforts are being made to rectify the situation as this has affected the raw water reservoir level at Criterion. As of this morning (yesterday) the raw water reservoir level was 2.50m. Inevitably," said Mr Dube.

He said Tuli reservoir was not affected by the raw water pumps breakdown, unless there is a power outage on the clear water pumps.  

"In that regard, the Bulawayo City Council will shed water supply to other reservoir zones except the Tuli fed-suburbs, starting on Friday September 27, 2019. Water supply will be cut-off from Friday September 27 and open on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

"Thereafter, we would like to advise residents that the 48-hour water shedding will resume with effect from Monday September 30, 2019," said the Town Clerk.

He said the water shedding programme was subject to change if the raw water reservoir level improves or deteriorates beyond the critical level.

He urged residents to conserve water and said all areas that are on high ground and are likely to be affected for more than 48 hours will have water supply by bowsers.  

Mr Dube said Nkulumane, Nketa, Sizinda, Tshabalala, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda, Maplanka, Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja, Makokoba, Hillside South, South Riding, Fourwinds, Hillside, Northend, Tegela, Romney Park, Paddonhurst suburbs will affected by the water shedding on Monday to Wednesday.

Other suburbs under the same regime are Sunnyside, Morningside, Rowena, Montrose, Southwold, Greenhill, Barham Green, Kenilworth, Ilanda, Burnside and Mbalabala Barracks as well as Mzinyathini Irrigation Scheme.

He said from Tuesday to Thursday Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunes Gate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlophe, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale suburbs will be affected by the water shedding exercise while supplies will be cut off for Harrisvale, Jungle, Trenance, Richmond, Sauerstown and Neqi between Wednesday and Friday.  

Mr Dube said Emganwini, Pumula, Nketa 9, Luveve, Magwegwe, Njube, Entumbane, Mpopoma, Lobengula, Mabutweni, Iminyela, Pelandaba, Matshobane will also have water shedding from Wednesday to Friday.

Source - chronicle

