Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa genuine on reforms, says Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 08:17hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is a genuine and committed reformer keen on seeing Zimbabweans fully enjoying freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday while officially opening a national consultative workshop on the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, the Freedom of Information Bill and the Draft National Media and Film Industry policy in Mutare.

The workshop attracted stakeholders from film, advertising, broadcasting and print media, civic organisations and scholars in the media fraternity.

"I want to give an assurance from the onset. President Mnangagwa is a genuine and committed reformer," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"This came from the briefing he gave to me as he assigned me to my new ministerial task.  

"He wants Zimbabwe to fully enjoy the freedoms entrenched in the 2013 Constitution of which he was one of the legal brains at the forefront."  Minister Mutsvangwa was appointed Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister just over a year ago.

"Our task is thus made easier because my principal, the President, aspires to nurture a culture of democratic discourse and governance that removes any hindrances to the full realisation of the Zimbabweans at work, at play and at worship," she said. Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa's keenness to reform systems deemed undemocratic was evident. "You can see this in practice. He has opened debate on every subject and dispensed with any political taboos all the way to the Gukurahundi affair.  

"He is dispensing with all elements of fear in the national body politic," added Minister Mutsvangwa. She said the President also pledged to repeal laws that infringe on the rights of Zimbabweans.

"He has gone further to give an undertaking to the international community including the critical Western countries that Aippa is going to be repealed and that is what we are here for. We have done our best at both the Ministry and Cabinet level. Now it is your turn to peruse, critique and approve," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She explained that President Mnangagwa was not reforming Aippa to please the West, but because the move was good and in tandem his democratic beliefs.

Minister Mutsvangwa said prospects of repealing Aippa this year were high.

"Although we wish to have accomplished more in our first year in the Ministry, the gazetting of the two Bills already going through Parliament and the prospects of having AIPPA repealed before the end of this year, augur well for reforming the media industry and putting it on a firm growth trajectory.  

"As correctly observed by some of our experts the development of a policy framework for the media and film industry should have preceded media legislative reforms.  

"However, due to the urgency of repealing AIPPA and amending the Broadcasting Services Act to accommodate more players in the sector, we had to resort to a parallel process hence the draft Media and Film Industry Policy which has been put before you for consideration," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said it was crucial to depolarise the media and focus them on the national interest.

"It becomes incumbent upon us to focus the media fraternity on fully informing citizens, educating them and rallying them behind the Government's vision of attaining the national status of an upper-middle income economy by the year 2030.

"The President's national rallying mantra 'Zimbabwe is open for business' also called for fundamental reforms in the media, information and communication domain.  "It calls for a diverse and pluralistic media sector anchored on all the liberties conferred to citizens and the media fraternity by the national Constitution as enshrined in Sections 60, 61 and 62," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Freedom of Information Bill seeks to repeal Aippa and give effect to Section 62 of the Constitution, which enshrines in the Declaration of Rights the right of access to information.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill makes additional provisions with regard to Zimbabwe Media Commission which is established by Section 248 of the Constitution and whose functions are detailed in Section 249 of the Constitution with the objective to protect the rights of the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media granted under Section 61 of the Constitution.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days